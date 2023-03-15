Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 356,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,947. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

