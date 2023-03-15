Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

