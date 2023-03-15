Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. 230,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

