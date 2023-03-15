Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.21

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.21 and traded as low as $64.25. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 33,827,458 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

