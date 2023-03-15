USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $37.53 billion and $7.33 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 37,535,441,668 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

