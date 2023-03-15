Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

