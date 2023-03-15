Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.