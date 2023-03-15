Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 15.4% in February

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URG shares. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.66. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,683 shares of company stock worth $736,227. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,312 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

