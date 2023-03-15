United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.96

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 2250663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

