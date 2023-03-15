United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 47,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.