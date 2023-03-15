United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 7.1%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 65,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 191,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

