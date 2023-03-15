Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and $163.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.32 or 0.00025606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00340545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

