Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.59

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $20.15. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 49,076 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.