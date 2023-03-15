UBS Group Reiterates “€10.20” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

EOAN stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.33 ($11.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145,114 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.06 and its 200-day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

