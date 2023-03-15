UBS Group Lowers Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Neutral

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

BPOP stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

