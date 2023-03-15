UBS Group Lowers Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Neutral

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.
Popular Stock Performance
BPOP stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $86.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
