UBS Group Begins Coverage on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

Insider Activity

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

