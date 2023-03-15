Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.