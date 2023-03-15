Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 753,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies
In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,751 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
See Also
