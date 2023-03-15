Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 753,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,751 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.07. 343,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.81.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

