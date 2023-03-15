TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 76.25 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.94. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.10).

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In related news, insider Sharon Parr acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,050.58). 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

