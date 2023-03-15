Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TPC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 392,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $142,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $152,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.