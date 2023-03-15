Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,714 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for approximately 3.5% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Repertoire Partners LP owned 3.84% of Turning Point Brands worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

TPB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $357.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.