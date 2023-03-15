TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUI stock traded down GBX 81 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,473 ($17.95). The company had a trading volume of 326,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.50 ($12.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($30.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,208.57, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

