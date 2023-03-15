Tristel plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.62 (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 330 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £155.89 million, a PE ratio of 4,714.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.49. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

