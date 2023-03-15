Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

