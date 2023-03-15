Tribe Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $117.34 million and approximately $460,641.37 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

