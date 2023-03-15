Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$724.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

