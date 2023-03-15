TPB Wealth Advisors Buys 18,374 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vietnam ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS VNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,026 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.