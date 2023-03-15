TPB Wealth Advisors Buys 18,374 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vietnam ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
BATS VNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,026 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.
VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile
