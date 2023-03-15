Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Roblox Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

