Toroso Investments LLC Sells 619 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. 3,847,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.