Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.92. 991,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $273.01 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

