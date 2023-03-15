Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 18,297 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PLD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.30. 693,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,277. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

