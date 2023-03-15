Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $23.64 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,639,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,895. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.