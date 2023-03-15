Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 16,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $9,863,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 287.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 187,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 112,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 5,659,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

