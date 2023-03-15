Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Takes $746,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

