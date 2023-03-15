Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

XJH traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,307 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

