Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.