Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day moving average is $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

