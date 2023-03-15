Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.76

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 316740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Ci Capital decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

