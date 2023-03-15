Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 11,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 14,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 222.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

