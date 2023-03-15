Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.08. 1,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPLE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

