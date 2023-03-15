Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0119 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $124.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01250799 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $541.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

