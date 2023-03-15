Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Down 3.7%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.55 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 158,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,826% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.60.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 21.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.58.
About Three Sixty Solar
Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Three Sixty Solar (LRTTF)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.