Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Down 3.7%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.55 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 158,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,826% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.60.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 21.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.58.

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Rating)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.