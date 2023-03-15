Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 9,340 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IWN stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. 1,004,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.