Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. 151,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

