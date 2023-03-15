Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

GLW traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 1,396,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,979. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

