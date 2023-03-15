Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 5,668 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.92% of Stewart Information Services worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,738. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Stewart Information Services



Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

