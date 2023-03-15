Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 50,317 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SLM worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 38,309 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,901 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 1,298,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,258. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.