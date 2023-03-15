Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 13,436 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $72,534,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

