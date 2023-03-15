Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 65,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 57,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,226,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 846,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,017. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.