Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

THRX stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 4.25. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.