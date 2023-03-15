The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,158 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

